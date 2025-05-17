Scientech Research LLC Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Scientech Research LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2,292.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up 0.5% of Scientech Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Scientech Research LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,397,643,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031,178 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048,385 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880,010 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

