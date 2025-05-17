Shay Capital LLC Buys Shares of 203,601 Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 203,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,727,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 124,154 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 859,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 437,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STRO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $2.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $76.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 77.01% and a negative return on equity of 101.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

