Raiffeisen Bank International AG Purchases New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $242.66 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.56 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.96 and a 200 day moving average of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

