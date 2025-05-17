37,173 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,363,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mosaic by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,005,000 after buying an additional 3,058,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mosaic by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,041,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,382,000 after buying an additional 2,151,426 shares during the period. Criteria Caixa S.A.U. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,231,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MOS shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

