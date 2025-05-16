SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Has $645,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 12.0%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

