SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 371 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 137,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $43.04 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

