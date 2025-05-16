Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.
Martin Marietta Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $21.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.2%
Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $552.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $441.95 and a 52-week high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $497.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on MLM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.69.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Michael J. Petro acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $454.37 per share, with a total value of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,514.45. This trade represents a 6.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,425. This trade represents a 27.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
