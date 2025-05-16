Silver Point Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCCFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 645,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,985,000. Warrior Met Coal comprises 3.0% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 1.23% of Warrior Met Coal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 818.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

HCC opened at $47.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $299.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

