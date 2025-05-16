Silver Point Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 645,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,985,000. Warrior Met Coal comprises 3.0% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 1.23% of Warrior Met Coal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 818.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

HCC opened at $47.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $299.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

