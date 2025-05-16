Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 25,058 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 2,203.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,058 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,478,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 885,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,785,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scratch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.73.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 210.36, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $355.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $13,824,956.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at $175,415,408.94. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $58,728,979.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,674,752.68. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

