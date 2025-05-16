NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 7,047 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 113.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

