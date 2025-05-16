Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Purchased by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868,397 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $36,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Ecovyst by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Ecovyst by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 66,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecovyst by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ecovyst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ecovyst by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

