Focus Partners Wealth Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 468.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,751 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SONY opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2,995.71 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

