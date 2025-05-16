Deutsche Bank AG Has $12.56 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,690 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,881.80. This trade represents a 9.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

