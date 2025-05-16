Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 14,626 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 362.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 61,679 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 86,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 393,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,234,000 after purchasing an additional 61,376 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBZ opened at $72.94 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $90.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.91.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $838.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.25 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Friday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $468,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,208.25. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

