Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,425,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90,618 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,436,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,966 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,407,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after acquiring an additional 291,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,503,000 after acquiring an additional 418,642 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.08.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $213.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.97, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.38 and its 200-day moving average is $192.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.65 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total value of $291,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,713,621.48. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total value of $467,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,028,955.98. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,005 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

