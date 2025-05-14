Main Street Group LTD Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Main Street Group LTD reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after buying an additional 1,463,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,889 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $86.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

