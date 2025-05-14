Main Street Group LTD Has $172,000 Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Main Street Group LTD cut its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at DNP Select Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%.

In other news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $107,189.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,287.04. This trade represents a 68.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

