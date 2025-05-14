Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Stock Position Lessened by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,721 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.09% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.47.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

