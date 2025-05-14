Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 288,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Sabre at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sabre by 831.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,859,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after buying an additional 5,230,239 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,509,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sabre by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 333,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sabre by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,615,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 1,007,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sabre by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 194,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $776.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SABR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.10 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

