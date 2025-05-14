Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,482 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 38,212 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $19,531,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $1,494,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFNC. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Simmons First National Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SFNC opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.00 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.28%.

Simmons First National Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.