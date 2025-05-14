FY2026 Earnings Forecast for DocGo Issued By Northland Capmk

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DocGo in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 11th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for DocGo’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). DocGo had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $96.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DCGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DocGo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.45 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DocGo

DocGo Stock Performance

DCGO stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. DocGo has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $152.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DocGo by 151.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 66,097 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in DocGo by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of DocGo by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocGo

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.