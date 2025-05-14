Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Insider Sustainable Capital Ltd Sells 117,600 Shares

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEOGet Free Report) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 117,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total value of C$390,432.00.

Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 19th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 6,300 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$18,900.00.
  • On Friday, March 7th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 10,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total value of C$32,764.31.
  • On Monday, March 3rd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 29,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total value of C$94,303.44.
  • On Monday, February 24th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 22,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total value of C$71,677.00.
  • On Thursday, February 20th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 23,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.11, for a total value of C$74,018.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 18th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 18,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.22, for a total value of C$60,536.00.
  • On Thursday, February 13th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 63,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total value of C$204,156.00.

Geodrill Stock Performance

Shares of GEO stock opened at C$3.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.97. Geodrill Limited has a one year low of C$1.97 and a one year high of C$3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Geodrill (TSE:GEOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Geodrill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3108935 earnings per share for the current year.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

