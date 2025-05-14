Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Dundee Trading Up 3.5%

OTCMKTS:DDEJF opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 36.87 and a quick ratio of 36.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

