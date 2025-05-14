Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Dundee Trading Up 3.5%
OTCMKTS:DDEJF opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 36.87 and a quick ratio of 36.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43.
