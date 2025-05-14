Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Mizuho

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EXE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $113.10 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $114.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.50 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,730,577.50. The trade was a 2.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Stories

