EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Lowered to $134.00 at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $117.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.