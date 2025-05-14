Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.53 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in IQVIA by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $150.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.97 and a twelve month high of $252.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.42.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.71.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

