Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 352.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 404.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $231.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.89.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of DECK opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.56.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

