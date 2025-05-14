Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,089 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DoorDash by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in DoorDash by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH stock opened at $197.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.41. The stock has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.59 and a beta of 1.68. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $215.25.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $1,651,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,208.90. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.22, for a total transaction of $266,788.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,173,644.60. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,573 shares of company stock worth $30,407,073 in the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.97.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

