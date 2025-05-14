BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Director Joseph S. Galli Sells 3,454 Shares of Stock

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Galli sold 3,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $54,987.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,819.28. This trade represents a 68.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BV Financial Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ BVFL opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. BV Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88.

Get BV Financial alerts:

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BV Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVFL. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of BV Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BV Financial by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 71,279 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BV Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,583,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BV Financial by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 100,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BV Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.