BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Director Joseph S. Galli Sells 3,454 Shares of Stock

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Galli sold 3,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $54,987.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,819.28. This trade represents a 68.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BV Financial Stock Down 0.1%
NASDAQ BVFL opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. BV Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88.
BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BV Financial
BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.
Read More
