Barclays Raises Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $10.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.21) by $1.44. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,319,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 748,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 543,556 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,401,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 319,187 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Opti Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

