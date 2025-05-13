NDVR Inc. Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

NDVR Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. NDVR Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $268.08 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $273.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.32.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

