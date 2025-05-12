Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Issues Earnings Results

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07, Zacks reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,210. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.21. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

