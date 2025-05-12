Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Announces Earnings Results

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.
Macerich Trading Up 14.6%
Macerich stock opened at $17.17 on Monday. Macerich has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13.
Macerich Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Macerich
Macerich Company Profile
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Macerich
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Tech Bears Should Jump on These 3 Inverse ETFs
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 5 Reasons the Rebound in Microchip Technology Stock Is Real
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Rocket Lab: Earnings Miss But Neutron Momentum Holds
Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.