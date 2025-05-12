LMR Partners LLP Acquires 260,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1,890.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $15,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,516 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,324,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after buying an additional 372,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $49.65 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $78.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

