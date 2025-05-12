LMR Partners LLP Buys New Position in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIRU)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,120,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCIRU. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $2,880,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $20,038,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCIRU opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, involving one or more businesses or assets, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

