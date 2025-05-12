Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $18.27 Million Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of Credicorp worth $18,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,642,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,801,000 after purchasing an additional 196,197 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Credicorp by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,716,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,368 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Credicorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,089,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,031 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,092,000 after acquiring an additional 53,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 794,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $205.21 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $206.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Credicorp

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

