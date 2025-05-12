Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Invests $263,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 162,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 42,847 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 1.5%

Boeing stock opened at $194.53 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $203.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.99. The firm has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.