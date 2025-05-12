Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 11,841 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.18% of Bunge Global worth $20,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 13,459.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,894,000 after buying an additional 2,934,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth $148,857,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bunge Global by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after purchasing an additional 713,561 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 699,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,457,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,476,000 after purchasing an additional 490,153 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BG. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $77.40 on Monday. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.77. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

