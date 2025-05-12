Crestline Management LP Takes Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perbak Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,102,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 170,869 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 834.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 134,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 120,548 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ ICLN opened at $12.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.