5G Stocks To Watch Today – May 11th

Cisco Systems, Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, Fortinet, and Onsemi are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, manufacturing and deployment of fifth-generation mobile network technologies and infrastructure. This includes telecom equipment makers, semiconductor designers, tower operators and device manufacturers that profit from the rollout of faster, lower-latency wireless connectivity. Investors view 5G stocks as a way to gain exposure to the growth potential of emerging applications like Internet-of-Things devices, autonomous vehicles and smart-city services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.77. 17,480,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,300,975. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. 31,372,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,876,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $101.40.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.30. 6,214,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,914,585. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.49.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.42. 5,719,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,950,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.47. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

ON stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.98. 11,721,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,660,456. Onsemi has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $80.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06.

