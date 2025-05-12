272,652 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 272,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $47,011,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Blackstone by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 156,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Blackstone by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Blackstone by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,005. The trade was a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,660,538 shares of company stock valued at $24,981,930. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BX stock opened at $139.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blackstone from $160.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on BX

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

