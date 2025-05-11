Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stake Trimmed by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $2,240,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,509,000 after buying an additional 123,247 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $161.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.36 and its 200-day moving average is $148.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.15 and a 12 month high of $178.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $40,295.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,509.47. The trade was a 4.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $122,303.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,464.74. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,141 shares of company stock valued at $14,851,836. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SFM. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.