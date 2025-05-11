KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,645 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 659.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $66.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.87. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

