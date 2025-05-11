Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.84 and last traded at $32.01. 11,479,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 71,537,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $34.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,322,000 after buying an additional 2,415,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 914.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

