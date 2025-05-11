Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $213.03 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $136.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

