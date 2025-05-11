Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.33% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL opened at $31.76 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $32.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

