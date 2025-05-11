HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Stock Price

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Femasys Stock Down 7.8 %
FEMY stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Femasys has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -2.52.
Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Femasys had a negative return on equity of 141.49% and a negative net margin of 1,435.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.
