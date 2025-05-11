HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Stock Price

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Femasys Stock Down 7.8 %

FEMY stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Femasys has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -2.52.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Femasys had a negative return on equity of 141.49% and a negative net margin of 1,435.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Femasys Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Femasys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 270,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Femasys by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

