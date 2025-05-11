Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,816 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,758,000 after buying an additional 165,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,087,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,376,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 197,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

