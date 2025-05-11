EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target Raised to $44.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.01%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $2,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,341.40. This trade represents a 22.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 14,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $541,832.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,791.45. This trade represents a 29.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,170 shares of company stock worth $7,149,206. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 19.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in EVERTEC by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 68,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

