Wedbush Has Lowered Expectations for Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Stock Price

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Onestream from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onestream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Onestream Price Performance

OS stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. Onestream has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $136.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Onestream will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $811,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onestream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the third quarter worth $369,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,491,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Onestream during the third quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Onestream during the 4th quarter worth $1,004,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onestream by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 66,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares during the period.

Onestream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

